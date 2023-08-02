The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Sales tax holiday is this weekend

VW independent staff

Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will run from 12 a.m. Friday, August 4, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 6.

During the three day period, the following items will be exempt from sales tax:

  • Any item of clothing priced at $75 or less.
  • Any item of school supplies priced at $20 or less.
  • Any item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

