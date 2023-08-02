Sales tax holiday is this weekend
VW independent staff
Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday will run from 12 a.m. Friday, August 4, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 6.
During the three day period, the following items will be exempt from sales tax:
- Any item of clothing priced at $75 or less.
- Any item of school supplies priced at $20 or less.
- Any item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less.
Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.
