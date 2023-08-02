Sheriff’s Office: beware of phone scam

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam currently circulating throughout the county.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the sheriff’s office has received complaints from residents who are receiving calls from scammers posing as Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies demanding payment with the threat of arrest for such things as failing to appear in court and unpaid traffic tickets.

The scammers are trying to obtain residents’ personal information and address. Deputies said do not provide any information to the caller. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office does not conduct business in this manner.

First: If you have a warrant for your arrest, summons, or, other legal process intended for you it will be communicated to you via the U.S. Postal Service or by a personal visit.

Second: The sheriff’s office will never call and ask for a payment over the phone, and certainly not in the form of an Amazon card, an iTunes gift card, or any other form of gift card. Chances are, if they are asking for money, they aren’t a member of the department. Just remember: if it seems suspicious, it probably is.

If you receive a suspicious phone call, contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 419.238.3866.