Sizable donation to support women

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Rotary Club, the YWCA of Van Wert County and First United Methodist Church have announced that nearly $1,500 was raised to support women in the Van Wert community. They thanked those who donated directly as well as The Well Nutrition, who donated 10 percent of proceeds from featured drink sales to the campaign.

The combined funds will be divided equally between the YWCA of Van Wert County and First United Methodist Church.

Pictured above are Mark Verville, Van Wert Rotary Club, Jody Lichtenberger, First United Methodist Church, and Kimberly Laudick, YWCA of Van Wert County. Photo submitted

Recent data shows that 84 percent of teens have missed a class or know someone who has because they didn’t have access to menstrual products. Furthermore, two-thirds of the teens surveyed reported feeling stressed

due to the lack of menstrual products in their school.

For questions about the the organizations involved, contact Mark Verville with Van Wert Rotary Club at 419.203.6619, Kelly Houg with the YWCA of Van Wert County at 419.238.6693, or Teresa Shaffer with First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631.