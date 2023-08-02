VWCS student registration is now open

Submitted information

Registration for new students (kindergarten through 12th grade) in the Van Wert City Schools district is open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students may be registered at the school building they will attend:

Kindergarten – Van Wert Early Childhood Center – 419.238.0348

Grades 1-5 – Van Wert Elementary School – 419.238.1761

Grades 6-8 – Van Wert Middle School – 419.238.0727

Grades 9-12 – Van Wert High School – 419.238.3350

Call the Early Childhood Center for information about Van Wert City Schools preschool programs.

Registration forms are available on the district website. Forms are also available at the school buildings or from the district office.

Parents of continuing students need to log into their Final Forms account to complete annual student forms. Forms should be completed prior to the first day of school.

The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Monday, August 21. The first day for kindergarten and Monday/Wednesday preschool students is Monday, August 28. Tuesday/Thursday/Friday preschool students will begin on Tuesday, August 29.