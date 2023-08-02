The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

VWHS announces schedule pickup times

Submitted information

Class schedule pick up times for Van Wert High School students will be as follows:

Wednesday, August 9 – seniors from 8 -11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Thursday, August 10 – juniors from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Friday, August 11 – sophomores from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Monday, August 14 – freshmen and new student orientation will be held from 8:30 am – 11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Enter through main lobby (students only).

Anyone with questions should call the student services office at 419.238.2180.

