VWHS announces schedule pickup times

Submitted information

Class schedule pick up times for Van Wert High School students will be as follows:

Wednesday, August 9 – seniors from 8 -11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Thursday, August 10 – juniors from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Friday, August 11 – sophomores from 8-11 a.m. and 12-3 p.m. in the Student Services Office. Enter through the student entrance.

Monday, August 14 – freshmen and new student orientation will be held from 8:30 am – 11 a.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Enter through main lobby (students only).

Anyone with questions should call the student services office at 419.238.2180.