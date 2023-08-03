Crime Stoppers seeking info on theft

Submitted information

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information if it will help the Van Wert Police Department solve this investigation.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, the unidentified female pictured below was involved in the attempted theft of merchandise from Walmart. The Van Wert Police Department would like to speak to the female pictured.

If you know this woman, contact Crime Stoppers. Photo submitted

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.