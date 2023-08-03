VWPD, FD receive retention incentives

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police and Fire Departments are among the 309 agencies chosen to receive retention incentives from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resilience Program, which was created to address first responder burnout caused by understaffing and overall job stress.

The Van Wert Police Department is slated to receive $80,000, while the Van Wert Fire Department will receive $76,000. Throughout Ohio, more than 10,000 law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel will receive approximately $35 million in retention incentives.

The Van Wert Fire Department has been awarded $76,000 in retention incentives. Bob Barnes photo

“In Ohio, we value our first responders and know that the work they do is essential,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Our goal through this program is to ensure that our firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers have the support and resources they need for their personal well-being and in their professional lives.”

All told, approximately $100 million has been awarded to emergency response agencies through the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program since its launch in 2022.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency administers the program and provides funding to support initiatives, such as wellness programs addressing mental, physical, and emotional health issues unique to first responders; recruitment and retention efforts to restore workforce levels; onboarding and training costs; and explorer programs to engage young adults about first responder careers. The funding awarded to date includes approximately $1.3 million for several statewide service providers.

The program is funded as part of the $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that Governor DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly dedicated to first responders to help counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased stress and decreased staffing levels.

DeWine has also placed enhanced focus on the wellness of first responders through the creation of the Ohio Office of First Responder Wellness within the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The new statewide office focuses exclusively on the well-being of first responders and provides specialized support and training to help emergency-response agencies proactively address post-traumatic stress and other traumas caused by factors that are unique to first-responder careers.