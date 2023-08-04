Carl M. Densel

Carl M. Densel, 67, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Carl Densel

He was born March 25, 1956, in Van Wert, the son of Elmer Densel and Edith (Egly) Dawson, who both preceded him in death.

Carl worked at Lakeview Farms in Delphos.

He was a hard worker who enjoyed racing his bicycle, animals and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Carl J. “Joey” Densel of Scott, Pepper (Dave) Myers of Van Wert and Tim (Wendy) Carpenter of Washington Courthouse; a brother, Roy Densel of Van Wert; his life partner, Cathi Carpenter of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Paul Densel; three brothers, Grover, Mearl and Tom Densel; and a sister, Carolyn Sue.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday, August 7, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carl’s memory may be directed to his family.

To share in Carl’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.