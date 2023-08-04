Elks donation…

The Golf Committee from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $500 to the Van Wert Fire Department. The Elks are known for their support of villages and small towns not only within Van Wert County but across the nation as well. These funds will enable the department to make purchases that otherwise would not have been available Pictured are Fire Chief Jon Jones and Lodge Secretary Michael C. Stanley. Photo submitted