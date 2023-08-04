Local YMCA working on improvement, rebuilding plans

Crews work on the roof of the YMCA of Van Wert County. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert YMCA continues with plans to rebuild a portion of the current 110 year old facility and to prepare for the future rebuild, the YMCA staff, CEO and volunteer board have committed to updating, repairing and refreshing all parts of the current YMCA that will remain in the new construction plans.

With the help of some very generous donations and full commitment of the ‘Y’ staff and board of directors, the re-roofing project recently began with a new rubber roof over the natatorium, and the re-roofing the gymnasiums and wellness rooms.

Work included removing tons of ballast stone, power washing, chemical cleaning, reinforcing all seams and applying a new rubber roof on top.

The YMCA roof work is part of a much bigger plan of partial demolition and a rebuild project. This work will then allow the local ‘Y’ to enhance the quality of life for the entire community through programs of excellence, focusing on mind, spirit and body.

“The new YMCA building vision has been a long process and has involved a Power 10 feasibility study, Bona Vita Architectural conceptual drawings and Weigand Construction prints, cost projections, and community collaboration opportunities” YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab said.

“Additional programming space is essential for the Van Wert YMCA. Youth sports, swimming instruction, senior programming, child watch and numerous other programs continue to struggle for space,” he added. “Our

after school program that mentors young people and teaches them how to become caring, respectful and contributing members in our community is thriving and has grown beyond its available space.”

The Van Wert YMCA has over 45 different programs that are specific to all in the Van Wert community and most focus on enhancing the quality of life.

For a list of community outreach programs and initiatives, visit the YMCA of Van Wert County website. For more information about available programming, financial assistance or donating, contact Kocab at hugh@vwymca.org.

Partial funding for the YMCA is provided by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.