Convoy Car Show Under the Water Tower

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Dream rides dating from decades into the past right up to today will line up under the Convoy Water Tower to sparkle in the sun during the village’s “Car Show Under the Water Tower” from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, August 12. There will be a 50/50 raffle and music.

For those who want to participate, there will be a $10 participation donation to the Village of Convoy Historical Society at the registration table. The first 40 cars will receive a dash plaque and all participants will receive a door prize ticket for the giveaways at the registration table, donated by local businesses and individuals.

Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Cheers & Gears, and Knight Pizza will be open for dinner..

Those attending will be able to stop in at the Convoy Opera House and the Convoy Historical Museum to see the progress being made on the restoration. The annex building, which houses the chairlift and restrooms, is still under construction.

The Village of Convoy Historical Society membership is open to anyone interested in the promotion and preservation of the Village of Convoy’s history and culture. Member is $20, Patron $50, Sponsor $100, and Robert Nesbitt level is $200+. Memberships will support operations of the Village of Convoy Historical Society and are tax deductible. Membership fees or donations may be mailed to to Village of Convoy Historical Society P.O. Box 605, Convoy, 45832. Checks should be made payable to Village of Convoy Historical Society.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page and at VOCHS.org.