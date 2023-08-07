Crestview Bd. to hold special meeting

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. today (Monday), in the board office.

The board is expected to accept the resignation of middle school/high school art teacher Ashley McClure and hire Ashley Eby as a replacement. The board will also meet in executive session to discuss employment and compensation of employees, but no action will be taken afterward.