Crestview Bd. to hold special meeting
VW independent staff
CONVOY — The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. today (Monday), in the board office.
The board is expected to accept the resignation of middle school/high school art teacher Ashley McClure and hire Ashley Eby as a replacement. The board will also meet in executive session to discuss employment and compensation of employees, but no action will be taken afterward.
