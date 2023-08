Info sought on vandalism in Delphos

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department is seeking information on vandalism that occurred at the Westside Cemetery, just off State St., between 4 p.m. Friday, August 4, and 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5.

More than 70 headstones were vandalized and officers are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious or anyone that has nearby security cameras to contact the police department.