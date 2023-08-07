Prep golf, tennis seasons underway

VW independent sports

Golf

Cougars open at Celina Invite

CELINA — Van Wert’s 2023 golf season began with a seventh place finish out of 19 teams at the Celina Invitational at Celina Lynx on Friday.

Griffin McCracken led the Cougars, who shot an 82. Keaton Foster was two strokes behind with an 84 and Sam Houg shot an 88. In his first round of varsity competition, Brock Stoller carded a 96. Carter Wright rounded out the scores with a 104 in his first varsity match as well.

“This invitational is a great season opener as it showcases all of the WBL schools and several other schools we will come up against at sectionals later in the year,” Van Wert coach Kim Doidge stated. “I was proud of the way the guys handled themselves on the course. We lost three seniors to graduation so it is somewhat of a building year.”

Delphos St. John’s won the title with a 328 and Blue Jay Tyce McClain was the match medalist with a 73. Bath was the runner-up, followed by Liberty-Benton.

The Cougars are scheduled to return to action at the Defiance Invite today at Eagle Rock.

Ottawa-Glandorf 249 Lincolnview 256 (girls)

At Willow Bend on Friday, Liz Phillips and Paige Dunn each shot a 57, but Ottawa-Glandorf topped the Lancers 249-256. Sydney King carded a 70 and Eme Renner finished with a 72.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s Claire Vorst was the match medalist with a 56.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Celina, Defiance, Fairview and Wayne Trace in the Lady Lancer Golf Invitational today at Willow Bend.

Tennis

Archbold 3 Van Wert 2

ARCHBOLD — Van Wert’s girls’ tennis season began with a 3-2 loss to Archbold on Saturday.

Mandy Burenga earned a 6-2, 6-0 win at first singles, while Sophie Gearhart logged a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 victory at second singles.