Vantage Bd. preps for new school year

With the start of classes just around the corner, officials at Vantage Career Center are making final preparations for the new school year.

During last week’s Vantage school board meeting, High School Director Ben Winans highlighted some important upcoming dates, including Monday, August 14, trade and industry orientation for new students and parents; Tuesday, August 15, business and service orientation for new students and parents; Friday, August 18, staff work day and professional development; Monday, August 21, first day for new students, and Tuesday, August 22, first day for returning students.

Classes will begin soon at Vantage Career Center. VW independent file photo

Winans also thanked staff members who worked over the summer to prepare for the 2023-2024 school year and he noted letters were sent out in July to students and staff providing information for the upcoming school year. He also said the administrative team has been working on school-wide goals and priorities and will finalize those at the annual administrative retreat, scheduled for Tuesday morning at Willow Bend Country Club.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said the police academy has 19 potential students for the class that begins this fall. The Van Wert Police Department is offering tuition reimbursement for new hires.

She also noted the fire training course started in July and has 11 students, and CDL is now enrolling for the September class. The school’s nursing programs are in need of clinical instructors.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner explained funding under the state’s new two-year budget and said statewide, CTE funding will increase, starting with fiscal year 2024.

The board approved several personnel items, including one year contracts for Nicole Ricker, superintendent secretary; Cindy Bowsher, substitute educational aide and Audree Markward, health technology instructor. The board also approved Gary Gasser, firefighting program instructor; Tommy Lyons, LPN/RN instructor, and Austin Miller, firefighting program coordinator. A supplemental contract was approved for Jerry Robinson for the carpentry program house.

In other business, the board approved:

School breakfast and lunch prices for the new school year.

Bids for bread and milk.

The adult education practical nursing program student handbook.

A substitute list of certified and non-certified employees.

The Western Buckeye ESC substitute list.

A list of bus and van drivers.

The board also approved spec house floor plans for 502 N. Walnut St., Van Wert, and board members approved up to $65,000 for the Vantage portion of construction for the project, along with a quote from Menke Bros. Construction for the foundation of the spec house. The 2022-2023 spec house at 143 E. Raymond St., Van Wert, sold for $199,875.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7, in the district conference room.