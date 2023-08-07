William “Bill” B. Miller

William “Bill” B. Miller, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:36 a.m. Sunday, August 6, 2023.

He was born on October 18, 1960, in Wapakoneta, the son of John F. and Carolyn Ann (Graymire) Miller. He married the former Cheri Goodwin. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Bill retired from B.F. Goodrich after many years of service in the maintenance department. He had also worked at Teleflex in Van Wert and had served as union president.

Bill Miller

He was a member of the Van Wert Moose Lodge and Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert.

Any one who knew Bill knew he loved to tinker on things. He was always trying to develop new ways to improve everything around him. So much so, he was nationally recognized for a new and innovative process he developed while working at Teleflex in Van Wert. Generous to a fault, Bill was most generally found in the garage fixing things for family and friends. Above all, Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Cheri Miller of Van Wert; his mother, Carolyn Miller of Van Wert; his children, Krystal (Shane) Stokes of Van Wert, Ryan (Casey) Miller of Van Wert and Dustin (Angie) Heath of Celina; grandchildren, Isabella and Emma Klausing, Adley and Boone Miller, and Devin, Brandon, Carson and Zaiden Heath, and siblings, Steve (Cindy Larkin) Miller of North Charleston, South Carolina, Dan Miller of Van Wert, Susan (Stacia Cammarano) Michaels of Seattle, Washington, Ed Miller of Van Wert, Chuck (Angela) Miller of Dixon, Liz (Mike) Hoersten of Van Wert, Mike (Tammy) Miller of Van Wert, Jim (Mary) Miller of Van Wert, Nick (Lisa) Miller of Convoy and Cathy (Steve) Drake of Convoy.

He was preceded in death by his father, John; and a sister in law, Mimi Miller.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

To share in Bill’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.