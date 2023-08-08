Country sound at the fair…

The biggest party in Van Wert is coming to the grandstand as part of the Van Wert County Fair at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2, featuring a double lineup of country greats, Jana Kramer and the Eli Young Band. Van Wert Live along with presenting sponsor Jim and Mary Pope and supporting sponsor KennFeld Group are pleased to deliver country entertainment to honor the agricultural excellence represented at the Van Wert County Fair.

Tickets are on sale now at vanwertlive.com and include gate admission to the fair.

Kicking off the Saturday night celebration is entertainment darling, Jana Kramer. This dynamo is certainly not a newcomer to the entertainment industry. Jana has amassed a social media following as vast as her artistic talents. Jana Kramer was already well-known as an actor before she ever began singing country music. Kramer is best known to many fans for her role as Alex Dupre on the WB’s ‘One Tree Hill,’ but she left the show in 2012 to pursue her singing career, after signing a contract with Elektra Records in 2011.

Jana Kramer is coming to the Van Wert County Fair September 2. Photo submitted

Her first few releases as a country artist were featured on episodes of the series, helping her 2012 eponymous debut album into the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. The follow-up, 2015’s Thirty-One, reached the Top Ten. She finished out the decade with appearances on Dancing with the Stars and in several TV movies alongside a series of non-album singles. The self-doubting “Voices” saw release in 2021.

Born and raised in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Jana Rae Kramer grew up on country music and would eventually pursue a recording career, but she began her professional life as an actor, making her onscreen debut in the 2002 indie horror film Dead/Undead while still in her teens. Guest spots on shows such as All My Children and CSI: NY followed over the next few years until she landed the recurring part of Noelle Davenport on NBC’s Friday Night Lights during the show’s second season (2007-2008). Kramer went to appear as Portia Ranson on 90210 (2008-2009) and Brooke Manning on Entourage (2009) before joining the cast of the CW’s One Tree Hill as Alex Dupré in 2009, where she stayed until partway through the series’ final season in 2012.

During her run on the show, Kramer signed a recording contract with Elektra Records and debuted the contemporary country love song “I Won’t Give Up” on a 2011 episode of One Tree Hill. The track later appeared on her full-length debut, Jana Kramer, in mid-2012. It landed in the top five of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Focusing on her music career thereafter without retiring from acting, she appeared in films such as Heart of the Country (2013) and Country Crush (2016) that would appeal to her music fanbase. Kramer released her second album, Thirty-One, on Warner Music Nashville in October 2015. With help from the Top Five country hit “I Got the Boy” and a duet with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, it fared even better, reaching number three on the country albums chart and number ten on the Billboard 200. Beginning in September 2016, her two-month stay on the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars ended in a fourth-place finish. That year, she also had an adult contemporary hit with “Feels Like Christmas” featuring Straight No Chaser.

Kramer followed up her top ten sophomore LP with stand-alone songs including 2017’s “I’ve Done Love,” which hit the country Top 40. Among her later singles were 2019’s “Good Enough” and 2021’s “Voices.” In the meantime, she starred in a series of movies for the Lifetime cable network, including The Holiday Fix-Up (2021).

Couple Jana with co-headliner Eli Young Band and it becomes a star-filled night of hits and happy hearts! Grab some friends and make it a night to remember in Van Wert at the grandstand concert, a Van Wert County Fair feature.