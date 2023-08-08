Chamber event to highlight the YWCA

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Coffee event at the YWCA of Van Wert County, 408 E. Main St., Van Wert, from 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday August 23.

Those attending will learn about the YWCA and hear about their mission and programs, as well as the opportunity to take a tour of one of the oldest buildings in Van Wert. Coffee will be provided by Convoy Road Coffee Roasters.

“The YWCA of Van Wert County does great things in our community that sometimes fall under the radar, Van Wert Chamber of Commerce CEO Mark Verville said. “We are excited to help show off what they do and hope community members take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

Click here to register or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390. To learn more about the YWCA of Van Wert County click here.