First Van Wert Forward lease is signed

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Forward has announced the first commercial tenant to sign a lease in the ongoing downtown revitalization project – Winans Coffee & Chocolate. The regional coffee and chocolate company’s 20th location will open at 107 E. Main St. this fall.

Max and Dick Winans established the coffee shop in Piqua in 1961, and the Winans family has owned and operated it since.

107 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert will be transformed into Winans Coffee & Chocolate. Scott Truxell./Van Wert independent

“Winans is a company deeply rooted in small-town values that we hold dear,” said CEO Max Reiser, the grandson of Max Winans. “Having been early participants in the revitalization of various downtown areas, including Piqua, Troy, Springfield, Dayton, and Wapakoneta, we understand the power of coffee and bustling downtowns in fostering connections that enhance community spirit and overall quality of life. Throughout our evaluation of Van Wert as a potential location, it has become evident that this community is robust, tightly knit, and forward-thinking.”

“The prospect of joining the Van Wert community fills Winans with excitement and honor,” he added.

“Winans marks a significant milestone in our downtown revitalization project and will undoubtedly contribute to the vibrancy of Van Wert,” said Van Wert County Foundation CEO, Seth Baker. “Since the onset of the project we wanted to focus on bringing local and regional businesses into the fold. Winans allows us to work with an incredible brand with small-town charm baked in.”

Van Wert Forward’s vision is to transform the quality of place in the community by planning, developing, and sustaining downtown Van Wert’s commercial and residential environment.