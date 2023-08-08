Football season tickets, punch pass info

VW independent sports

Van Wert High School has released information about football season tickets, along with punch passes for the 2023-2024 school year.

Football 2023 season tickets

Fans can purchase tickets online or in-person at the Van Wert High School Office (main entrance) beginning Thursday, August 10, through Thursday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Evening hours will be available Monday, August 15, from 5-7:30 p.m. Enter through the athletic entrance and come to the athletic director’s office.

Last year’s (2022-2023) season ticket holders will receive the same seats. New season ticket holders will be able to choose their seats when they stop by the high school office to pick up their tickets. If purchasing tickets online, you must stop into the high school office to pick up your season tickets. The cost of the tickets are $40.

Punch Passes

Punch passes will also be available as an alternative to presale and student tickets. We will have a digital option or a physical card option for punch passes. Punch passes are valid for high school or middle school home contests during the 2023-2024 school year, excluding any OHSAA tournament. Adult punch passes are not valid for varsity football or varsity boys basketball games. Student punch passes are valid for any home contest.

Punch passes can be purchased online or in the high school office starting August 10. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Football season tickets and punch passes can be purchased online here or by going to www.vwcs.net and clicking on “Ticketing (HOME Events)” under the Athletics drop-down bar.