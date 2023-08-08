Golf recap: Lancer girls, Cougars compete

VW independent sports

Lady Lancer Invitational

Host Lincolnview finished fourth out of five teams at the Lady Lancer Invitational at Willow Bend on Monday. The outing was shorted to nine holes due to rain.

Celina won the team title (188) and had the match medalist (Maddie Fleck, 33). Wayne Trace was the runner-up (213) and was led by Reagan McGarvey’s 50. Defiance finished third (316), followed by Linconlview (260) and Fairview (271). Antwerp had three individuals compete and each shot a 79.

Lincolnview was led by Paige Dunn’s 61, followed by Sydney King (63), Liz Phillips (65) and Grace Custer (71).

Cougars compete at Defiance Invitational

DEFIANCE — Van Wert finished seventh out of 15 teams at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock on Monday.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 345 and were led by Keaton Foster, who carded an 80. Griff McCracken shot an 84, followed by Sam Houg (86), Brock Stoller (95) and Carter Wright (108).

“The team members each set some goals for today, one of them being to shoot lower than they did on Friday,” coach Kim Doidge said. “Almost all of them achieved that goal. They also wanted to eliminate three putts and they did improve on this but there is still work to be done on putting and approach shots.”

“The season is as young as our team,” she added. “They are putting in the work and hard work pays off.”

Archbold won the invite with a 315, while Bryan was the runner-up with a 326. Wayne Trace’s Kyle Sutton was the match medalist after shooting a 71.

The Cougars will compete at the Kalida Invitational at Moose Landing on Wednesday.