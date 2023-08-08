Issue 1 passes here, failing statewide

VW independent staff

State Issue 1 is predicted to fail, but it passed in Van Wert County.

Figures from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show 5,176 voters (70.51 percent) cast ballots in favor of the issue while 2,165 voters (29.49 percent) opposed it. Voter turnout was 36.8 percent and of the 7,341 ballots cast, 2.062 were cast early.

As of 9:30 p.m., Issue 1 was failing statewide by a 57-43 percent margin, considerably closer than the 70-30 margin when all absentee numbers were released.