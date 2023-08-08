Random thoughts: Eggerss Stadium, CFB

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around Eggerss Stadium, the past, things I miss, ratings and money, and previewing the previews.

Eggerss Stadium

How exciting to see the turf go down at Eggerss Stadium over the weekend. There’s still plenty of work to be done with the turf itself and around the stadium before the first home game (August 25) vs. Bath, but everything should be ready by then.

Living in the past…

I’ll admit it – I’m living in the past when it comes to college football and I’m okay with that. Don’t get me wrong, I still very much enjoy the present day game. There’s nothing quite like college football, but the changes have been mind boggling.

I miss…

Perhaps I’m dating myself here but that’s okay. Here are things I miss most from college football of yesteryear:

The Big 10 when it was actually 10 teams.

The Big 8, when Nebraska and Oklahoma dominated and another team occasionally made a run.

The SWC. Most of the teams seemed to be on probation all the time.

The PAC 10, when it was truly the PAC 10.

A long list of independent teams.

College football preview magazines like the Sporting News Yearbook and Street and Smith’s, plus Don Heinrich’s college and pro previews.

The wishbone and I formation offenses.

There’s more, but you get the picture. Anyone care to chime in?

Ratings and money

In the end, conference realignment is all about money and TV ratings, nothing more, nothing less. To go a step further, it’s really all about football and to some extent, basketball.

Preview

Look for the VW independent’s annual preseason WBL and NWC football preview and predictions in the coming days.

Thank you to all of the coaches who are sharing information and making it possible to do the annual previews and predictions. I already have a pretty good idea which team I’m picking to win the WBL. The NWC is a different story and it should be an interesting race this fall.

Wanted

A reminder that the Monday Mailbag returns on Monday, August 14. If you have a local, college or pro sports question or comment, now is the time to email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.