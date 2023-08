VWHS to host Meet the Teams night

Submitted information

The Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club is sponsoring a Meet the Teams event for all Van Wert High School fall sports teams.

It will take place at the Van Wert High School soccer/track complex at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16. The public is invited to attend this fall sports kickoff to see what Cougar sports has in store for 2023.