Classes to begin soon at local schools

VW independent staff

Here are start of school dates for all primary, intermediate and high schools around the area. Start dates range from Wednesday, August 16, to Wednesday, August 30.

Crestview Local Schools

Thursday, August 17 – first day of classes for students in grades 1-12.

Monday, August 28 – first day of school for preschool and kindergarten students.

Delphos City Schools

Wednesday, August 23 – first day of classes for all students.

Delphos St. John’s

Wednesday, August 23 – first day of classes.

Wednesday-Thursday, August 23-24 – kindergarten and early bird phase-in days.

Lincolnview Local Schools

Wednesday, August 16 – first day of classes for all students.

Parkway Local Schools

Monday, August 21 – first day of classes for all students.

Spencerville Local Schools

Wednesday, August 30 – first day of classes for all students.

St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic School

Wednesday, August 16 – first day of classes for all students.

Van Wert City Schools

Monday, August 21 – first day of classes for students in grades 1-12.

Monday, August 28 – first day of classes for preschool and kindergarten students.

Vantage Career Center

Monday, August 21 – first day of classes for new students.

Monday, August 22 – first day of classes for returning students.

Wayne Trace Local Schools

Wednesday, August 16 – first day of classes for students in grades 1-12.

Monday, August 21 – first day of school for kindergarten students.