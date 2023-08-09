The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Fore!

Crestview’s Matthew Dealey tees off during Tuesday’s Colonial Golfer Club Tournament. Dealey led the Knights with an 80 and Crestview finished 16th out of 19 teams (405). Brady Petrie shot a 91, followed by Trey Skelton (101) and Liz Gent (133). Lincolnview also played in the tournament and finished 14th (396). Luke Bollenbacher led the Lancers with a 94, followed by Nick Evans (100), and Aiden Hardesty and Boston Bailey, who each shot a 101. Perrysburg won the team title with a score of 298. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Best

POSTED: 08/09/23 at 3:40 am. FILED UNDER: Sports