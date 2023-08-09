Fore!

Crestview’s Matthew Dealey tees off during Tuesday’s Colonial Golfer Club Tournament. Dealey led the Knights with an 80 and Crestview finished 16th out of 19 teams (405). Brady Petrie shot a 91, followed by Trey Skelton (101) and Liz Gent (133). Lincolnview also played in the tournament and finished 14th (396). Luke Bollenbacher led the Lancers with a 94, followed by Nick Evans (100), and Aiden Hardesty and Boston Bailey, who each shot a 101. Perrysburg won the team title with a score of 298. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Best