Fort Wayne man convicted of felonies

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After a two-day jury trial on Monday and Tuesday, a Van Wert County Common Pleas Court jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of four felony charges tied to an early 2022 incident in Convoy.

DaShawn Jones, 33, was convicted of complicity in the commission of an offense, a first degree felony; Kidnapping, a first degree felony; felonious assault, a third degree felony, and aggravated burglary, a third degree felony.

Dashawn Jones

Jones and a co-defendant, Brandon Fair, also of Fort Wayne, entered an outbuilding in the 2900 block of Elm Sugar Road and assaulted and shot a 29-year-old man on February 1, 2022. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Fair was scheduled to stand trial in December but pleaded guilty to guilty to two counts of felonious assault, both second degree felonies, and one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first degree, and was immediately sentenced in December to 14-18 years in prison.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. September 13.

A number of other hearings were held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Sentencings

Adrian Daniels, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for 43 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Judith Ball, 40, Van Wert, was fined $250 for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. She was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees plus court costs.

Plea changes

Jeffrey Kallas, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was given credit for seven days already served.

Zachary Herman, 21, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. September 20.

Arraignments

Alexis Stemen, 24, of Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to assault, a fourth degree felony, and criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 6.

Tommie Grieshaber, 53, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Grieshaber was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order with victim, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 6.

Zachariah Germann, 35, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pre-trial was set for 8:30 a.m. September 6.

Jason Mitchell, 49, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8 a.m. September 6.

Michael Tucker, 35, of Convoy, entered a plea of not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. September 6.

Courtney Thomas, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to three counts of illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC Program, fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. September 6.

Brock Parsons, 34, of Delphos, entered a plea of not guilty to possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, and having weapons while under disability, all third degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 6.

Bond violation

Britney Mitchell, 30, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to her sentencing hearing. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $100,000 cash or surety and rescheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 16.

Probation violation

Travis Faulkner, 48, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing a drug screen and not engaging in treatment. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 23.