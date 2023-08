Girls golf: Minster defeats Lincolnview

VW independent sports

Minster’s Ashley Meyer took match medalist honors with a 44 and the Wildcats defeated Lincolnview 183-260 at Willow Bend on Tuesday.

Liz Phillips led the Lady Lancers with a 56, followed by Eme Renner (65), Paige Dunn (67) and Grace Custer (72).

Lincolnview will participate in the Colonial Golfers Club Tournament on Thursday.