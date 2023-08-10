Boys golf: Lincolnview opens NWC play

VW independent sports

LEIPSIC — In their first NWC match of the season, the Lancers fell by two strokes, 177-179, to Leipsic, but beat Columbus Grove and Spencerville in match play at Pike Run on Wednesday.

Luke Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with a 43, while Nick Evans was one stroke off the pace at 44. Aiden Hardesty shot a 45 and Holden Price rounded out the scoring with a 47.

The Lancers are scheduled to compete at the Edgerton Invite today at Suburban Golf Club in Bryan.