Coming along…

Since installation of artificial turf at Eggerss Stadium began on Saturday, very noticeable progress has been made in just a few days. Yard lines, hash marks and numbers are now in place, and crews worked on the VW logo at the 50 yard line on Wednesday. As work continues, one end zone is being made to say “Van Wert” and the other will say “Cougars.” Other work on Wednesday included the installation of “Cougar Pride” and the Cougar head on the Pride Wall. Photos courtesy of Jeff Buggle