Local issues to dot November 7 ballot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

More than a dozen local issues will be on the November 7 general election ballot, but none of them will be countywide and none of the issues are in the City of Van Wert.

Here is a list as presented by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Village of Convoy: five years, 2 mills, renewal for fire and EMS equipment.

Village of Ohio City: five years, 3.5 mills, renewal for current operating expenses.

Village of Scott: five years, 2 mills, renewal fire and EMS expenses.

Harrison Township: five years, 2.2 mills, renewal for fire protection and ambulance/emergency services.

Harrison Township: five years, 0.5 mills, renewal for current expenses.

Harrison Township: five years, 0.3 mills, renewal for fire and EMS.

Union Township: five years, 0.8 mills, renewal for current expenses.

Lincolnview Local School District: five years, 2.5 mills, renewal for permanent improvements.

Liberty Township (excluding the Village of Ohio City): three years, 1.4 mills, renewal for fire protection.

Union Township (excluding the Village of Scott): five years, 1.8 mills, renewal.

Willshire Township (excluding the villages of Wren and Willshire): five years, 2 mills, replacement levy for fire and EMS services.

Village of Willshire: electric aggregation.

Village of Willshire: natural gas aggregation.

In addition to the local issues, a constitutional amendment will be on the ballot statewide – “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety,” Ohio’s proposed abortion amendment.