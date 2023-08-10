Local issues to dot November 7 ballot
More than a dozen local issues will be on the November 7 general election ballot, but none of them will be countywide and none of the issues are in the City of Van Wert.
Here is a list as presented by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.
Village of Convoy: five years, 2 mills, renewal for fire and EMS equipment.
Village of Ohio City: five years, 3.5 mills, renewal for current operating expenses.
Village of Scott: five years, 2 mills, renewal fire and EMS expenses.
Harrison Township: five years, 2.2 mills, renewal for fire protection and ambulance/emergency services.
Harrison Township: five years, 0.5 mills, renewal for current expenses.
Harrison Township: five years, 0.3 mills, renewal for fire and EMS.
Union Township: five years, 0.8 mills, renewal for current expenses.
Lincolnview Local School District: five years, 2.5 mills, renewal for permanent improvements.
Liberty Township (excluding the Village of Ohio City): three years, 1.4 mills, renewal for fire protection.
Union Township (excluding the Village of Scott): five years, 1.8 mills, renewal.
Willshire Township (excluding the villages of Wren and Willshire): five years, 2 mills, replacement levy for fire and EMS services.
Village of Willshire: electric aggregation.
Village of Willshire: natural gas aggregation.
In addition to the local issues, a constitutional amendment will be on the ballot statewide – “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety,” Ohio’s proposed abortion amendment.
