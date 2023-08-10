Review: cast of Spamalot impressed

Dale Terry/special to the VW independent

Monty Python’s Spamalot was the first of many performances of the AYAT group (adolescent young adult theatre) at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. Director Griffen Waltmire had his crew of Knights and Merry Men ready to entertain from beginning to end.

The show was filled with uproarious humor, catchy tunes brought to you by the talented Perri Webb, and outstanding performances by the talented cast. From the witty dialogue to the hilarious dance numbers choreographed by the exceptional Emily Gehle, it kept the audience entertained and laughing throughout the entire performance.

Spamalot proved to be an entertaining production. Photo courtesy of Katie Lynne Photography

The set design and costumes added a colorful and whimsical touch, creating a fantastic atmosphere. It was a night of pure entertainment, and I couldn’t stop smiling from start to finish. It was a side-splittingly funny and entertaining evening at the Van Wert Civic Theatre.

Note: Spamalot ran at the Van Wert Civic Theatre August 3-6. The cast included Grace Doctor, Reese Horstman, Emily Sehle, Carson Caprella, Emily Ayers, Alyssa Taylor, Alea Rex, Maddy Lamb, Hunter Meiring, Renee Unland, Connor Johnson, Evan Joseph, Beth Garrett, Alyssa Ketcham, Isabel Hollis, Elizabeth Johnson, Fin Foehl, Alivia Hines, Dante’ Lippi, Adara Fuerst, Elijah Foudy, Katie Knepper, Chloe Dettrow, Hailey Vogt, Tess Vonderwell, Hudson Perrott, Marcus Freewalt, Gabby Thomas, Ella Lamb, Evvy Lamb, Eddie Overmyer, Rachael Wilson, Hadley Goins, Abbie Mengerink and Courtney Wendel.