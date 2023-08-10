Several council races on November ballot

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert City Council will have a different look in 2024, but just how different remains to be seen.

Petitions filed with the Van Wert County Board of Elections before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline indicate contested races will be held for council president, a ward seat and and at-large seats, while two other wards will have different representatives.

After serving one term, Council President Jerry Mazur chose not to seek re-election.

“My feeling is I’ve had about 10 years of it and I’m now 83 years old and I think it’s time to just enjoy life a little bit without any political stress,” Mazur said.

Mazur, Stinnett

Mazur previously served as third ward councilman as well as one term as mayor.

Three people filed petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections to run for council president – current Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, along with Thad Eikenbary and Kirby Kelly.

Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett, who first won election to office two years ago, did not file petitions to seek re-election.

“I have had some health issues that caused me to miss the last meeting,” Stinnett said via text. “My family and I decided that it would be best if I step aside to concentrate on getting back to normal. I will finish my term.”

“I truly apologize, I know a lot of people were depending on me,” he added.

Jordan Dettrow, who lost to Stinnett in his bid for the Second Ward seat two years ago filed his petitions to run on Wednesday. He’s running unopposed, barring the emergence of a write-in candidate.

Voters in Van Wert’s First Ward will choose between incumbent Jeff Agler and challenger Kurt Schalois.

Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore is seeking a second term in office and is running unopposed and in the Fourth Ward, current At-Large Councilman Bill Marshall is running without opposition, unless a write-in steps forward. Write-in candidates have until August 28 to file declarations of intent.

Marshall’s decision to run in the Fourth Ward means there will be one or two new At-Large members. Three seats are up for election and four people are running, including incumbents Judy Bowers and Jeff Kallas, and challengers Joe Jared and Jana Ringwald.