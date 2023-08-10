Three people to run for mayor; other races to take place

Wtih a special election and the filing deadline, this week has been a busy one at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

4 p.m. Wednesday was the deadline to file petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections to run in non-partisan races on November 7. There will be a three way race for Van Wert mayor this fall, along with a new council president. Information on those races and others is listed below.

Mayoral races

Incumbent Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward, who was elected in November of 2019, is seeking a second term in office. He has two challengers – Fredrick Fisher and Linda Agler Evans.

Incumbent Convoy Mayor Timothy Bolenbaugh is running unopposed, as are Middle Point Mayor Mark Dickman, Ohio City Mayor Jack J. Brown, Delphos Mayor Dough Mullenhour, Scott Mayor Jeremy Akom, Willshire Mayor Amos Stauffer Jr., and Wren Mayor Monica Davis.

No candidate filed to run for mayor of Elgin or Venedocia.

Council races

Incumbent Van Wert City Council President Jerry Mazur opted not to seek re-election (see story below). Three people have filed petitions seeking the seat – current Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, Thad Eikenbary and Kirby Kelly.

Four people have filed petitions to run for three at-large council seats in Van Wert: incumbents Judy Bowers and Jeff Kallas, and challengers Joe Jared and Jana Ringwald.

Current At-Large Councilman Bill Marshall is running unopposed for the fourth ward seat. Incumbent First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler is being challenged by Kurt Schalois, while Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore is unopposed in her re-election bid.

Current Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett is not seeking re-election, but Jordan Dettrow filed petitions to run for his seat.

Convoy Council members Vicki Saylor and Dana Smith are seeking re-election, while two people filed to run for two Middle Point Village Council seats – Jerry Kohnen and Cathie Malone. .

Jaime Delgado and David May are running unopposed for Ohio City Village Council, while Nancy Miller is the only person to file for Scott Village Council. Two council seats are up for grabs in Willshire but just one person, George Schaffner, filed to run.

No one filed two run for two council seats in Delphos, Elgin, Venedocia and Wren. In addition, no one filed petitions to run for president of Delphos City Council.

There will be single seat council vacancies in Middle Point and Scott.

School board races

Three incumbent Van Wert City Schools Board of Education members filed to run for re-election – Anthony Adams, Julie Burenga and Debbie Compton. However, petitions filed by Adams were deemed to be invalid. He confirmed via email on Wednesday that his petition didn’t have enough valid signatures and he said he plans to submit a write-in request to run within the few days.

Three people are running for two seats on the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education, including incumbents John Auld and Andrew Perrott, and newcomer Todd Wehner. John Dowler filed petitions to run but they were ruled invalid.

Two incumbents, Brad Coil and Michelle Gorman, and two challengers, Ashley Breese and Scott Eddy, have filed to run for the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

Township trustee races

Just two township trustee races will take place this fall.

Alan Beard is opposed by Robert Miller in Tully Township, and three people are running for one Union Township Trustee seat – Jeff Adams, Mike Lare and Dugan Runyon.

Other races

Incumbent Van Wert Municipal Court Judge Jill Worthington is unopposed in her re-election bid, as is incumbent Law Director John Hatcher. Erika Blackmore is running unopposed for Van Wert City Auditor. She’ll replace Martha Balyeat, who will retire at the end of the year.

Two people are running for York Township Fiscal Officer – Ruth Evans and Tricia Kulwicki.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.