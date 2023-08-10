Voter turnout high for special election

VW independent staff

Final unofficial numbers from the Van Wert County Board of Elections show 36.8 percent of registered voters cast ballots during Tuesday’s special election, slightly below the statewide average of 38 percent.

Of the 7,343 ballots cast locally, 2,063 (28 percent) were done during the early voting period. The issue passed 5,176-2,165 (70-30 percent) in Van Wert County, but failed by a statewide margin of 57-43 percent.

Issue 1 would have required 60 percent of the vote to enact any new constitutional amendments, instead of a simple majority vote of 50 percent plus one vote.