Candidates for Van Wert County Jr. Fair royalty revealed

Three young men are seeking to become 2023 Junior Fair King and three young ladies are in the running for Junior Fair Queen. Pictured top row from left to right are Ryan Bowsher, Ethan Scaggs, Steven Smith. Bottom row: Melissa Joseph, Maddie Gerdeman and Josie Williamson. Winners will be crowned on Sunday, August 20. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

With the 2023 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee has announced this year’s candidates for king, queen, species, and project prince or princess. It’s a record breaking field featuring 21 candidates.

All royalty winners will reign over the 167th Van Wert County Fair set August 29-September 4. The coronation ceremony will take place during events held at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 20, at the Marsh Foundation. Following coronation, Cloverbud graduation, style review, and the 4-H awards ceremony will take place. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the hard work of the county 4-H and Jr. Fair youth.

King candidates

Ryan Bowsher is the son of Ron and Cindy Bowsher and is representing Spencerville FFA. He is entering his senior year at Spencerville High School where he is involved in basketball, National Honor Society, Class President (two years), and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club. Outside of school, he is involved in First Baptist Church youth group, Bair Lake Bible Camp as a junior counselor, Skills USA and Allen Lima Youth Leadership member. As a Jr. Fair member, Bowsher has taken dairy steers, performance steers, pigs, chickens, turkeys, and various shop projects to the fair. Ryan has held numerous leadership roles in his organizations including FFA vice president for two years and committee chairs for various FFA projects.

Ethan Scaggs, a senior at Lincolnview High School, is the son of Kris and Nicole Scaggs and is representing Lincolnview FFA. At Lincolnview, he is involved in service club, cross country, track, Lincolnview Honor Society, select ensemble/choir, student council, FFA, FCA, and school president and vice-president. Outside of school, he volunteers as a small group leader at Lifehouse Church for fourth and fifth graders, participates in senior boys group at Lifehouse Church, and is president of the Junior Fair Board. Scaggs has taken swine, poultry, and rabbit projects to the fair and has held several leadership positions in FFA, including student advisor and vice-president.

Steven Smith, the son of Harold and Carol Smith, attends Lincolnview High School where he is entering his senior year. At school, he participates in basketball, track, and is a member of FFA. Outside of school, he attends Auglaize Chapel Church of God. While a Jr. Fair member, he takes chickens to the fair.

Queen candidates

Melissa Joseph, the daughter of Sammi and Kirby Joseph, is entering her senior year at Crestview High School, she participates in FCCLA, National Honor Society, band, Knight Vision, choir, soccer, cheer, track, musical, and was a representative at Buckeye Girls State. Outside of school, she restocks the food pantry on Sundays, participates in the mission team and youth group at church, is involved in Project 216 and Operation Back to School, is a sub for the handbell choir, rings the bell for the Salvation Army, and is a member of 4-H, Junior Fair Board, 4-H Camp Counselor, and Fashion Board. Representing the Ohio Challengers 4-H club, she has taken numerous still projects which have qualified for state fair, as well as Beef Feeders. She has held leadership positions in her club including president, vice-president, reporter, and health and safety.

Maddie Gerdeman is the daughter of Shawn and Liz Gerdeman and is entering her junior year at Lincolnview High School where she participates in FFA, BETA Club, and Spanish Club. Outside of school, she attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Representing Lincolnview FFA and 24-Carrots 4-H Club, she has taken show steers, dairy steers, dairy feeders, swine, lambs, and horses to the fair. She is currently serving as secretary of her FFA chapter and her 4-H Club. She has also served as president of her club.

Pictured clockwise from top left: Ella Davis, Ryan Renner, Wyatt Friedrich, Rubie Friedrich, Delana Rank, Elyssa Renner.

Josie Williamson is the daughter of Bridget and Cody Williamson and is a candidate for queen and goat princess. She is entering her senior year at Crestview High School where she is a drum major in the marching band and participates in track, jazz band, FCCLA, National Honors Society, Music Tech Crew. She also participated in St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church Youth Group and soccer. Josie is representing Harrison Jolly Booster’s 4-H Club, where she has taken clothing projects, as well as goats and poultry projects.

Species/project candidates

Ella Davis, a candidate for project princess, is the daughter of Tom and Amber Davis. Entering her junior year at Lincolnview High School, she is involved in cross country, FFA, theater, choir, Lincolnview Service Club, select ensemble and track. Outside of school, she is a member of the Junior Fair Board, York Commanders 4-H Club, honors choir, and community theater. Projects she has taken during her time at the fair include: market goats, photography, self-determined, cake decorating, scrapbooking, and sports nutrition. She has held the office of FFA reporter in 2022 and 2023, Junior Fair Board secretary, 4-H Club secretary, class secretary, choir officer, and theater officer. She is representing Lincolnview FFA and York Commanders 4-H Club.

Ryan Renner, the son of Dennis and Maria Renner, is a beef and dairy feeder prince candidate. A senior at Vantage Career Center (Lincolnview High School), Ryan is active as a Vantage Ambassador and a Lincolnview FFA Alumni. Outside of school, he serves as an alter server during mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, is a Junior Fair board member, and is active in 4-H. Representing Hoaglin Farmers 4-H Club, he has taken dairy feeders, dairy steers, and beef performance steers to the fair.

Elyssa Renner is the daughter of Dennis and Maria Renner and is a candidate for sheep princess and is representing Hoglin Farmers 4-H Club, where she serves as secretary. A freshman at Lincolnview High School, she is involved in cross country, cheer, and track. Outside of school, she attends St. Mary’s Catholic Assumption Church, served during the 8:30 a.m. Sunday mass, and volunteers at the 4-H Chicken BBQ and Farm Bureau stand. Her 4-H projects include market lambs, sheep breeding, and dairy feeders.

Wyatt Friedrich, a candidate for beef prince, is the son of Bob Friedrich. A recent graduate of Lincolnview High School, he was active in basketball, track, FFA, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, he is vice-president of the Junior Fair Board and held the sentinel position for Lincolnview FFA. As a Jr. Fair member, he has taken shop projects, dairy feeders, dairy steers, and beef steers to the fair. He’s representing Lincolnview FFA.

Delana Rank is the daughter of Dave and Patty Rank and is a candidate for goat or rabbit princess. She attends Lincolnview High School where she is entering her sophomore year. At school, she participates in the Lincolnview Service Club, Spanish Club, Positivity Group, volleyball, and Lincolnview FFA. Outside of school, she is active in her church youth group and helping with Vacation Bible School. Delana is a member of the Junior Fair Board. Representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club and Lincolnview FFA, she has taken rabbit and goat projects, as well as photography, self-determined, and veterinary science projects to the fair. Leadership roles Delana has served in include student advisor for her FFA chapter and 4-H Camp Counselor.

Pictured top row, left to right: Cassidy Rank, Alexis Hoaglin, Alli Thatcher. Middle row: Avery Zielke, Breanna Pohlman, Briann Scudder. Bottom row: Gracie Schaadt, Hailey Logan, Kenadi Short.

Rubie Friedrich is the daughter of Bob Friedrich and is a candidate for beef princess. She is entering her junior year at Lincolnview High School, where she participates in Lincolnview FFA. She attends Ohio City United Methodist Church and takes dairy beef feeders and show steers to the fair.

Cassidy Rank, a candidate for goat or rabbit princess, is the daughter of Dave and Patty Rank. She is entering her freshman year at Lincolnview High School, where she is actively involved in volleyball and softball. Outside of school, she attends Kingsley Church, volunteers for Vacation Bible School, and is involved in her church youth group. Representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club, she takes rabbit, goat and creative arts projects to the fair.

Alexis Hoaglin is the daughter of Kayla Hoersten and Adam Hoaglin. She is a candidate for Equine Princess and attends Lincolnview High School, where she is entering her sophomore year. She is involved in FFA, Spanish Club and will be joining the Community Service Club at school. Outside of school, she is involved in 4-H, Junior Fair Board, and helps her mom at Lifehouse Church. Representing Lincolnview FFA, she has taken numerous projects to the fair, including First-Aid, cooking, self-determined, sewing, cake decorating, swine, and horses. She has attended three general livestock CDE’s and placed seventh in the state for her Greenhand quiz in FFA.

Alli Thatcher is a candidate for beef or sheep princess. She is the daughter of Shawn and Brenda Thatcher and is entering her freshman year at Crestview High School. She participates in softball and volleyball at school. Representing Ohio Challengers 4-H Club, she has taken dairy feeders, beef and sheep projects to the fair.

Avery Zielke, the daughter of Mark and Melissa Zielke, is a candidate for dairy feeder princess. Entering eighth at Lincolnview, she participates in basketball and softball. Outside of school, Avery is active as a member at Salem Presbyterian Church where she volunteers with the nursery and Bible School. She has taken dairy feeder and sheep projects to the fair. She is representing York Commanders 4-H Club where she has held the office of historian and recreation leader.

Breanna Pohlman is the daughter of Zach and Kristina Pohlman and is a candidate for beef or swine princess. She attends Delpho St. Johns High School where she is entering her freshman year. At school, she participates in the athletic program as a football and basketball cheerleader and softball player. Outside of school, she is involved in numerous volunteer activities, including trash pickup, Lions Club pancake and sausage breakfast, and much more. She also volunteers for many community activities through her school. Representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H Club, she has taken swine, beef, and chicken projects to the fair. She holds the office of vice-president in her 4-H Club.

Briann Scudder, the daughter of Joy and Aaron Flum and Kevin and Jill Scudder, is a candidate for swine princess. She attends Parkway High School, where she is a junior. At school, she is involved in FFA and is her chapter’s student advisor. Outside of school, she is an active member of Zion Lutheran Church where she volunteers with Vacation Bible School. She is representing Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club, where she has been treasurer and is currently vice-president. She has taken swine projects to the fair for the last seven years.

Gracie Schaadt is the daughter of Jamie Schaadt and is a candidate for goat princess. She is entering her sophomore year at Lincolnview High School where she plans on participating in FFA this year. Outside of school, she is involved in her church youth group, relief project ignite, local trash pickup and child care worker. She is representing Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H Club and has taken goat and dairy feeder projects to the fair.

Hailey Logan is the daughter of Jamie Hess and is a candidate for poultry princess. She is entering her freshman year at Crestview High School, where she is involved in marching and jazz band, and Crestview Campus Life. Outside of school she is a supervisor at Lima Noon Optimist Safety City. Representing Ohio Challengers 4-H Club, where she has held the office of treasurer, she has taken duck, horse, writing, food, and health projects to the fair.

Kenadi Short is the daughter of Tim Short and Courtney and John Parkins. She is a candidate for dairy feeder or poultry princess. A freshman at Crestview High School, she was involved in middle school volleyball. Outside of school, she attends North Union Church. She represents 4-H Exchange Club, in which she and her club set-up and tear down the Christmas Light Show each year. She takes dairy feeder and poultry projects to the fair.