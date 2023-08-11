Columbus Grove picked to win NWC

Can Allen East repeat as Northwest Conference champions? Will Columbus Grove reclaim the crown? Is Bluffton ready to take the next step? How will Crestview fare under new head coach Cole Harting? Those are all questions that will be answered during the 2023 football season.

Here is the VW independent’s predicted order of finish for 2023. The predictions are based on information provided by coaches and several other factors.

1 – Columbus Grove

The Bulldogs finished second in the NWC in 2022, ending a string of four consecutive outright or shared titles. However, after a 3-2 start, Columbus Grove won nine straight before falling to Marion Local in the state semifinals.

Now, head coach Andy Schafer (12th season, 75-49 at Columbus Grove, 93-72 overall) has eight returning starters back on offense, including four offensive lineman, starting running back Trent Barraza and quarteback Landon Best.

Under Schafer’s watch, the Bulldogs have been a force on defense and could be even better this year. The veteran coach noted it should be one of the faster defenses he’s had and he said with all four defensive line starters back, that unit is expected to set the tone. All three of last year’s starting linebackers were lost to graduation, so replacements will be needed to step in.

As always, the non-conference schedule is tough – Pandora-Gilboa, Liberty-Benton and Patrick Henry. Key conference games include Week No. 6 vs. Allen East and Week 10 vs. Bluffton.

2 – Allen East

The Mustangs graduated some outstanding talent from last year’s NWC championship team (12-2, 7-0) but fourth year head coach Joel Billings want his team to build on previous success.

One of the keys will be finding a replacement for quarterback Jacob Hershberger, who passed for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for 930 yards and 14 more scores during the regular season.

Running back Jack Hoel (162-862, 13 touchdowns in regular season) may be called on to shoulder more of the load. The Mustangs also return three starting receivers and four offensive linemen.

In their 12 wins, the Mustangs averaged 40 points per game, including a 7-0 win over Columbus Grove. The defense may have been underrated, allowing just 6.8 points in the 12 victories.

Circle September 22 on your calender – that’s when Allen East will travel to Columbus Grove.

3 – Bluffton

Things are looking good for eighth year head coach Jeff Richards.

Approximately 50 players are on the roster, which is the largest number in a long time. 20 of those players are returning lettermen, including quarterback Gavin Bogart, who passed for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while adding over 300 yards and four scores on the ground, and Braedon Jordan, who hauled in 23 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns. Bluffton also returns a veteran offensive line. The Pirates have used a triple-option based offense the previous six seasons but want to add a more balanced run-pass approach this fall.

Defensively, Landon Worchester, who has recorded more than 100 tackles each of the last two seasons returns. After switching from a 3-4 defense last year, the Pirates will again go with a 4-2-5 alignment.

Bluffton will open with three challenging games – Benjamin Logan and Pandora-Gilboa at home, followed by a trip to Ayersville.

4T – Crestview

Cole Harting is Crestview’s new head coach and he brings a high-flying mind from Van Wert.

While serving as Van Wert’s offensive coordinator, Harting’s teams routinely rang up more than 400 yards and 40 points per game, with an emphasis on the passing game. A complimentary but more than solid running game was featured as well. Along with deep playoff runs, the Cougars also won the 2020 Division IV state championship.

Now, the first time head coach has 47 players on the roster, including 19 returning lettermen and nine starters on each side of the ball, including leading rusher Isaac Kline (116-570, seven touchdowns) and wide receiver Kellin Putman (27-529, eight touchdowns). One of the losses was quarterback Carson Hunter, who battled injuries throughout the season but still passed for more than 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Offensively, the Knights will use the power spread and defensively will go with a 4-3 alignment.

A more in-depth feature on Crestview will be published next Wednesday.

4T – Leipsic

The Vikings had an uncharacteristic down season (4-6, 3-4 NWC) in 2022, but veteran coach Joe Kirkendall has 19 returning lettermen among his 45 players. The list includes nine returning starters from an offense that was tops in the conference (383 yards per game), but a key cog was lost to graduation. Hayden Heigel was the NWC’s leading rusher last year with 189 carries for 1,185 yards and 19 touchdowns. Leipsic will use a multiple pro style offense with some Wing-T mixed in.

Defensively, the Vikings return six starters to the 4-3 alignment.

Kirkendall said he wants to see improvement against the run, plus a focus on eliminating turnovers and finishing drives.

6 – Delphos Jefferson

Damon Ulm takes over for Ben Rahrig at Delphos Jefferson.

Last year, the Wildcats finished 7-5 (5-2 NWC), falling only to Allen East and Columbus Grove in the conference. After losing to Ayersville in Week No. 2, Delphos Jefferson upset the Pilots 31-26 in the regional quarterfinals.

However, Ulm has just two returning starters on offense and two on defense and eight returning lettermen overall. A big loss was dual threat quarterback Trent Teman, who passed for over 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for nearly 600 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Wildcats will use the spread offense and a 4-3 defense.

The Wildcats will kick off their season next Thursday against Delphos St. John’s.

7 – Spencerville

Kyle Koenig replaces Chris Sommers as Spencerville’s new coach in 2023.

Under Sommers the Bearcats ran a ground-pounding offense, then switched the spread last year. This fall, Spencerville will switch to the I-formation and line up in a 3-4 defensively.

Koenig has nine returning lettermen back from last year’s 1-9 (0-7 NWC) team and the roster lists 31 players.

8 – Ada

The Bulldogs were 3-7 (2-5 NWC) in 2022, with wins over Hardin-Northern, Spencerville and Crestview.

The season is expected to be Ada and Leipsic’s final season in the NWC. Both are leaving for the Blanchard Valley Conference in 2024.

Head coach Toby Smith did not return requests for team information.