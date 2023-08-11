Cougar golfers fare well at L-B Invite

VW independent sports

ARLINGTON — Van Wert shot a 352 and finished fourth out of 11 teams at the 18-hole Liberty-Benton Invitational in Arlington on Friday.

Keaton Foster carded an 80 and made the all-tournament team. Griff McCracken shot an 83, followed by Sam Houg with an 89. Brock Stoller rounded out the scoring with a 100. Hayden Dowler shot a 106 and Noah Krties, playing as an individual, finished with a score of 99.

Match medalist Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky, who carded a round of 72. Van Buren won the team title with a 318.

The Cougars will open their dual match season with Wayne Trace at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Valley.