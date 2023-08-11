Edward Joseph Hammond

Edward Joseph Hammond of Wildwood, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Ed was born in Van Wert to Mary (Steele) Hammond and Joseph Donald Hammond on January 14, 1942. He had many happy memories of his life in Van Wert with extended family. He was in Van Wert High School’s graduating class of 1960. In Ohio, Ed discovered his love of the outdoors, fishing, gardening, golfing, his faith, and his family. He married his beloved and devoted wife, Jeanne (Franks) Hammond, on November 2, 1974. While in Van Wert, Ed worked at Federal-Mogul Corporation, but when the family moved to North Carolina, he began work with Cooper Bussmann.

Ed was an industrious, hard-working man, and a source of great pride to him was earning his associate’s degree in health and environmental engineering, becoming the first in his family to earn a college degree. Ed worked in that field with the Goerlich Corporation in North Carolina until his retirement in 2005. Upon retirement, Ed moved to Florida and being a man who couldn’t sit still, took up work as a security guard at Continental Country Club and Plantation of Leeburg.

Ed always enjoyed meeting new people and making friends wherever he went. He remained active in the church, and counted it a joy to spend as much time as possible studying God’s word. He was blessed to become a minister and an elder, and he felt especially blessed to facilitate bible study groups. Ed was always loving and welcoming to his fellow man.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary, and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Hammond.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; a son, Jeremy; a daughter, Jamie and son-in-law Jeremy Russell. He also leaves behind his great loves – his grandchildren, Emma, Henry, and Shiloh. May his spirit find peace in the arms of the Lord.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 18, at Oxford Assembly of God, Oxford, Florida.

In lieu of flowers preferred memorials: Oxford Assembly of God Missions, or Cornerstone Hospice.