Elaine B. Klausing

Elaine B. Klausing, 75, of Van Wert, passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born on November 8, 1947, in Acushnet, Massachusetts, to Napoleon and Pauline M. (Plante) Comeau. On November 2, 1974, she married Michael Klausing November 2, 1974, and together they shared over 50 years of memories.

Elaine Klausing

Elaine retired as a clerk at Big Lots Department Store, in Van Wert, after many years of service.

Elaine enjoyed shopping, celebrating Christmas, crafting and visiting the ocean. Most importantly, she loved spending time with family and friends. Elaine was an excellent wife and mother.

Surviving are her husband, Michael Klausing of Van Wert; children, Chad Klausing of San Jose, California, and Michelle (Chuck) Taylor of Van Wert; grandchildren, Zannah Klausing and Charlee Taylor, and a brother, Roger Comeau of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Comeau, and a sister, Rochelle Caldwell.

No public services will be held.

To share in Elaine’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.