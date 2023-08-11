Gov. DeWine announces reading initiative

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine has announced the ReadOhio initiative, a statewide effort to encourage improved literacy skills for all ages, including the implementation of curriculum aligned with the science of reading in k-12 schools. The science of reading refers to research that has been conducted by scientists and literacy experts that shows there is an actual science behind learning to read and that certain skills need to be taught, including phonics.

“With 40 percent of Ohio third graders not proficient in reading, we need to seriously look at how we are teaching reading in the state because reading is fundamental to future success,” DeWine said. “Our ReadOhio initiative will encompass all of our efforts to improve literacy skills of Ohioans of every age, from early childhood throughout adulthood because it’s never too early or too late to learn to read or enhance your skills.”

The governor also released a video to explain what the science of reading is and why it is important. In addition, he announced a toolkit for school leaders whose schools are not already using a curriculum aligned with this method, that will help educators prepare for the transition to science of reading instruction.

“Ohio is committed to raising literacy achievement for all learners,” said Dr. Chris Woolard, interim superintendent of public instruction. “Whether a district or school is just getting started or already implementing the science of reading, we have developed multiple resources that school leaders, teachers, and families can use as they start the new school year.”

Other ReadOhio efforts include:

“Read it Again!” a free digital resource for early childhood educators developed by the Crane Center for Early Childhood Research and Policy at The Ohio State University to help build language skills in infants, toddlers, and pre-K students.

An online resource, available this fall, giving parents and caregivers tips to help our youngest children grow their literacy skills.

A continued focus on expanding the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio, that provides one free book a month for any child in Ohio from birth to age five. Currently more than 58% of eligible Ohio kids are participating in the program.

Through the budget signed last month, the governor received the backing of the General Assembly to secure funding to help advance literacy practices in the state, including:

Subsidizing the cost of high-quality instructional materials aligned with the science of reading for public schools that don’t have them.

Supporting teachers through professional development in the science of reading by covering the costs of stipends for teachers to participate.

Providing additional literacy coaches, in districts most in need of support, to help teachers implement best practices.

For private schools, funding is available to pay for a range of education and support services, such as materials, training, and literacy coaches.