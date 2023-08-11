Knights enjoy scrimmage win over VW

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — In the final preseason scrimmage for both teams, Van Wert’s Brylen Parker and Crestview’s Bryson Penix each tossed two touchdown passes, but the Knight defense snuffed out a late drive to secure a 27-20 two quarter victory over the Cougars on Friday. It was Crestview’s first scrimmage win over Van Wert.

Penix unofficially completed 12-of-14 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Parker completed 7-of-10 passes for 57 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Crestview’s Jaret Harting (7) looks for running room during Friday’s scrimmage. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Bryson throws the ball really well and he commands the offense really well and he does a lot of the little things really well,” Crestview had coach Cole Harting said. “I trust him back there making the right reads and distributing it to all the athletes.”

“He’s been so limited practice-wise because of his hip,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said of Parker. “He’s also had a little bit of a leg problem – nothing serious but there’s no reason to risk him in the preseason so I think as he gets a full week of practice under him he’ll be a little sharper and his timing will be better. If we can shore up protection up front I think that will give him more confidence.”

Penix’s interception came on the opening drive, when Cam Werts stepped in front of a pass and raced to the Crestview 38. Van Wert scored six plays later when Conner Campbell snagged an 11-yard scoring strike from Parker.

The Knights answered with a 29-yard scoring pass from Penix to Wren Sheets. After forcing a quick Van Wert punt and a long Jaret Harting punt return, Crestview scored on a 1-yard run by Braxton Leeth, giving the Knights a 13-7 lead with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. A big key on the drive was a 23-yard completion from Penix to Beau Eggleston on fourth down. Eggleston finished with five receptions for 53 yards.

The lead was short lived though, as Werts took the ensuing kickoff back 65 yards for a touchdown and a 14-13 lead.

Crestview added two more touchdowns in the second quarter – a 1-yard run by Harting and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Penix to Kellin Putman with 1:32 left. Van Wert put together a drive that included a 27-yard run by Keldyn Bill but it ended when Hunter Jones intercepted a pass intended for Gage Stemen in the end zone with 19 seconds left.

“I think it was pretty evident today how many new starters we’re breaking in and I told them it’s going to take continual practice to get better,” Recker said. “As we get confidence on the field we’ll make plays. Hopefully we’ll see a ton of improvement as we go along week-to-week.”

Along with success through the air, the Knights collectively ran for 135 yards in two quarters.

“We took care of what we needed to take care of and I thought we looked sharp,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “We kept things pretty simple but we executed and the kids played hard.”

He did add there are things that need to be cleaned up before the regular season begins.

“Maybe clean up a few penalties and special teams – we hit special teams throughout the summer and early camp but that’s probably where we didn’t shine the best tonight.”

The remainder of the scrimmage was a controlled format.

Harting, who was a member of Van Wert’s coaching staff for eight seasons and was offensive coordinator for the last five seasons admitted it was a big strange facing the Cougars, even in a scrimmage.

“I respect those guys a lot,” he said “I’ve been with those guys for eight years and they’re my brothers. It was weird squaring up against them but it was fun though.”

Both teams will open the regular season on the road on Friday, with Van Wert at Bryan and Crestview at Parkway.

Scoring summary

First quarter

8:45 VW – Brylen Parker 11-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griffin McCracken kick)

5:32 CV – Bryson Penix 29-yard pass to Wren Sheets (kick failed)

:48 CV – Braxton Leeth 1-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

:33 VW – Cam Werts 65-yard kickoff return (Griffin McCracken kick)

Second quarter

6:38 CV – Jaret Harting 1-yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)

4:17 VW – Brylen Parker 22-yard pass to Cam Werts (kick failed)

1:32 CV – Bryson Penix 25-yard pass to Kellin Putman (Hayden Perrott kick)