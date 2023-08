Lancer golfers compete…

Lincolnview’s Luke Bollenbacher tees off at the Edgerton Invite on Thursday. Bollenbacher carded an 88 and the Lancers finished third after shooting a 367. Jared Jessee shot a 91, followed by Aiden Hardesty (92) and Nick Evans (96). Hicksville and Ayersville tied for first with a 363, but the Aces won on the fifth man tiebreaker. Photo provided