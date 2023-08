Pie baking contest coming to Wren

VW independent staff

WREN — Fire up those ovens – the first annual pie baking contest will be held at Wrenway Park on Saturday, August 19. The contest will be held during a wiffleball break.

The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to the Wren Restaurant and more. The decision of three celebrity judges will be final.

To pre-register or for more details call Monica Davis at 419.203.1327.