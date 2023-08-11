Wapak picked to repeat as WBL champs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Defending Western Buckeye League champion Wapakoneta is the VW independent’s pick to win the 2023 WBL football championship, but the path to the title most likely won’t be an easy one for the defending champions.

After the loss of dual threat quarterback Aidan Pratt and other talented players, the Van Wert Cougars hope to reload and contend for the league title and at least two other teams – Defiance and St. Marys Memorial – can be considered contenders as well.

Here is the VW independent’s predicted order of finish. The predictions are based on information provided by coaches and several other factors.

1 – Wapakoneta

After starting at running back last season, Brylen Parker will pilot Van Wert’s offense at quarterback this season. Jerry Mason/file photo

The Redskins surprised a lot of people in 2022, rolling to a 9-1 regular season and an outright WBL championship. The only regular season loss was to powerhouse Marion Local in the opening game and Wapakoneta went on to finish 11-2 overall.

Travis Moyer (10th season, 200-49) has 15 returning letter winners, including sophomore quarterback Caleb Moyer, who happens to be his son. Last year, Moyer completed 94-161 passes for 1,051 yards and seven touchdowns, as the Redskins opened up the offense compared to previous years. Senior running back Jace Knous (239-1,040 yards, 19 touchdowns) returns as well, along with wide receiver Grant Jolly (27-347, three touchdowns).

The Redskins also return six starters on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive end Kaden Ware (59 tackles, defensive lineman Jayden Rampulla (40.5 tackles) and linebacker Joey Truesdale (40 tackles).

The first half of Wapakoneta’s schedule isn’t easy. After hosting Marion Local in the opener, the Redskins will travel to Defiance and Ottawa-Glandorf, then will host rival St. Marys Memorial in Week No. 4 before traveling to Van Wert the following Friday.

2 – Van Wert

Two-year starting quarterback Aidan Pratt is now at the University of Findlay, but head coach Keith Recker (12th season) hopes Brylen Parker can step in to pilot the offense.

Parker (6-0, 200) was last year’s starting running back (158-834, 17 touchdowns, 26 receptions, 166 yards, three touchdowns), but will switch back to a position he played earlier in his career. He’s one of 14 returning lettermen for the Cougars (11-2, 8-1 WBL), a team that fell to eventual state champion Glenville in the Division IV regional finals.

Last year’s top three receivers (Maddix Crutchfield, Garrett Gunter and Nate Phillips) combined for 193 catches, 2,715 yards, and 25 touchdowns, but all three have graduated and have moved on to the collegiate level, and last year’s offensive coordinator, Cole Harting, is now the head coach at Crestview. The cupboard isn’t bare though. Conner Campbell (42-667, 11 touchdowns) returns, and Gage Stemen, Colin Haggerty and Reese Krugh are expected to contribute. Speedster Keldyn Bill will see time at running back.

Three of five starting linemen graduated along with all four starters up front on defense. Kristian Akerman, Morgein Bigham, Caleb Bledsoe, Fletcher Smith and Devon Story are slated to see action on both lines.

A more in-depth look at Van Wert will be published next Wednesday.

3T – Defiance

One can easily argue that the Bulldogs should be picked higher. After all, head coach Travis Cooper (3rd season, 83-56 overall coaching record) has seven starters back on offense, eight on defense and 23 letter winners at his disposal.

The Bulldogs have improved dramatically under Cooper’s watch, going from 3-7 in his first season to 7-5 and the playoffs last season. Defiance appears poised to take another big step.

Among the returning starters: quarterback Brez Zipfel, running back Brogan Castillo and four offensive linemen, plus a host of talent among the front seven on defense.

At the very least, the Bulldogs will have a say in who wins the WBL this fall.

Defiance will open the season next Thursday at home against Napoleon.

3T – St. Marys Memorial

Another team that can contend for the WBL championship is St. Marys Memorial.

Bo Frye (19-6) is back for his third season as head coach and while he graduated some great talent from last year’s 9-3 team, there’s no shortage of returning talent on the roster.

The Roughriders will continue to run the old school Wing-T and if previous seasons are any indicator, they’ll continue to run it well in 2023. It’s an offense that isn’t fancy. It’s difficult to prepare for in this day and age and can be baffling for opposing defenses. Frye believes his backfield is deep this year and he has two returning quarterbacks with starting experience.

St. Marys should be rock solid defensively with the return of seven starters up front.

Four of the first five games are on the road, including the opener against St. Henry.

5 – Celina

The Bulldogs were considered the most improved team in all of Division III in 2022, going from 1-9 the previous season to 6-4 and making the playoffs last year. The 2022 Bulldogs led Van Wert 7-0 at halftime and had Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial on the ropes before losing by one possession late in the season.

Head coach Brennen Bader (seventh season) has six returning starters on offense and eight on defense. In Celina’s six wins last year, the Bulldogs gave up a total of 34 points, so it would seem defense will again be the calling card.

If the offense continues to progress, Celina will be a dangerous team this fall.

6 – Elida

Entering his third season, head coach Kyle Harmon isn’t short on returning starters.

Eight starters are back in the pro-spread offense and eight more starters return in the multiple scheme defense. The returning starters on offense include four two-time letter winners: running back David Etzkorn, receivers Keaton Hawkey and Jackson Covault and center Tyler Seifker. Three-time letterman Kevin McGuire (6-3, 330) is back on defense as is defensive lineman Parker Crim, who had 57 tackles and eight sacks as a freshman).

More consistency on offense will be a big key for Elida (4-6 in 2022).

7 – Ottawa-Glandorf

Ken Schriner is the dean of all WBL coaches (28 seasons, 197-107) and his teams are always well coached and competitive. Last year (2-8, 2-7 WBL) was a down year for the Titans, but three of those losses were one possession games. This very well could be considered a bounce back season.

The Titans return 10 starters from last season, including six on offense. Schriner noted he’s pleased with his team’s attitude and work ethic, but also said O-G will need to overcome a lack of size and experience up front.

Look for the Titans to be competitive in most games this season.

8 – Kenton

There’s no way around it – 2022 was a rough season for the Wildcats (1-9, 1-8 WBL). However, the proverbial “taking of the lumps” may start to pay dividends this season.

Kenton was young last season but second year head coach Zach Turner has 14 returning letter winners, many of which were sophomore starters last fall and overall, 55 players are on the squad.

Turner noted his teams has focused on improving on fundamentals during the off-season and he added the weight room environment and leadership have improved.

Kenton will again employ the spread offensive and will use a 3-4 defense. The Wildcats have Coldwater in the opener and must endure a brutal stretch during the second half of the season, with consecutive games against Defiance, Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Van Wert.

9 – Shawnee

New head coach Mike Lewis has 11 returning letter winners and all of them are seniors on a team that finished 4-6 in 2022.

Lewis’s goal is to build a physical football team that is dominant on both lines of scrimmage. He’s also seeking a balanced offense and an aggressive defense.

10 – Bath

Admittedly, it won’t be surprising to see Bath move up from this spot. Yes, last season (0-10, 0-9 WBL) was tough, but as far as new head coach Frank Russell is concerned, that’s history.

Russell inherits 20 returning letterman and has about 50 players on this year’s team. The Wildcats will use a spread offense, and even and odd fronts defensively.

Bath will need to endure two tough games to open the season – home against New Bremen and at Van Wert, then will have to close the season against Defiance, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial.