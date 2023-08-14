Dr. Daclynn S. Johnson

Dr. Daclynn S. Johnson, age 61 of Rupert, Idaho, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

He was born on December 29, 1961, in Lima, Rex E. and June (Shaw) Johnson, who both preceded him in death. He married Lori Vicchy April 7, 1990, and she survives in Rupert. He is also survived by his children, Paige and Jake Johnson.

Dac was raised on a grain farm and the third largest hog farm in Ohio where his hard work ethic was instilled. He was the sixth of seven children and was deemed by his mother as the most stubborn. His siblings are the late Dr. Terrence L. Johnson (Connie) of Rotonda West, Florida, Jeff Johnson (Pat) of Mendon, Steve Johnson (Brenda) of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Janelle Sites (John) of Rockford, Lyndell Smith (Bill) of Ohio City, and Kim Smith (Ed) of Mendon.

Dac Johnson

Dac graduated from Mendon-Union High School in 1980. He received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry graduating magna cum laude in 1983 and went on to medical school at Wright State University. He was one of the top three students in his medical school class and received an award for being the student with the highest grade point average in physiology and an award from the Academy of Medicine for academic excellence and promising leadership. He did his surgical residency in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he met Lori.

Dac and Lori moved to Monticello, Indiana, where he opened a med center and started his family when Paige and Jake were born. In 1998, they relocated to Rupert, Idaho, where he became the general surgeon at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Dac served the community as a physician until his retirement in January of 2023.

Dac fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a chef and restaurateur after many years of perfecting his craft. He learned how to cook on his own and used many hours of YouTube videos for inspiration. “Dac’s Q” in Paul, Idaho, was opened in December 2021 and was recently voted the “Best BBQ Restaurant” in the area. He truly cherished his customers and loved sharing his in house made food with them. Dac was also a talented self-taught woodworker, successful farmer, and enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.

Dac was a dedicated father and enjoyed visiting Paige and Jake in the various places they have lived around the country.

Dac was known for his generosity throughout the community. He often gave away produce from his garden and supported many local fundraisers. Dac was very wise and had an answer to every question, often overflowing with knowledge. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making up nicknames for many people. His countless lifelong friends turned into family after moving away from his own family in Ohio.

Dac was preceded in death by his parents, brother Terry, and baby son, Adam Robert Johnson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, especially the dedicated operating room staff who worked with him for many years.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at the Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. A live webcast of the viewing will be available and maintained at morrisonfuneralhome.net.

Dac is so loved and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Minidoka County Senior Center to support Meals-OnWheels. Throughout his life, Dac supported this program and his family would like his legacy of feeding the community to live on.