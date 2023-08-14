Pay increases on tonight’s CC agenda

VW independent staff

Barring an unforeseen delay, two pieces of legislation regarding pay raises for elected officials will be up for a final vote during tonight’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Both measures were expected to be approved on second reading during council’s July 24 meeting but council members opted to wait for a third reading before casting a final vote.

If approved, the mayor’s salary would increase by three percent annually, to $55,805 in 2024, $57,379 in 2025, $59,103 in 2026 and $60,876 in 2027. The salary for the city auditor would increase by three percent to $65,822 in 2024, $67,797 in 2025, $69,831 in 2026 and $71,926 in 2027. The law director’s salary would go up by three percent annually, to $72,403 in 2024, $74,575 in 2025, $76,812 in 2026 and $79,116 in 2027.

Barring an amendment or a majority “no” vote, annual salaries of council members would increase from $4,900 to $6,100, and the salary of the council president would go from $5,500 to $6,700 annually.

Tonight’s meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Meetings are also streamed live at https://chvid.com/go/dist/vod.cfm?org=vwcc and are usually archived the next day.