Two people arrested on drug charges

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced the arrests of two people on drug related charges over the weekend.

According to Riggenbach, Rickie Welker, 41, of Van Wert, was arrested on one count each of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine, both third degree felonies.

Welker, Runyon

Deputies also arrested Brandi Runyon, 32, of Van Wert, for possession of drug abuse instruments, a second degree misdemeanor.

The charges were a result of a traffic stop conducted by deputies at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, in Liberty Township. Welker and Runyon were passengers in the vehicle that was suspected of transporting drugs. During the investigation, 6.49 grams of a green powder was found and tested positive for a fentanyl related compound, along with 3.96 grams of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Deputies were assisted by Van Wert County detectives and the Coldwater Police K-9 Unit.

Weler and Runyon were transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility where they are being held until their arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

