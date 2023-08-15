Fourth person attempting mayoral run
VW independent staff
It appears there may be a four-way race for Van Wert mayor this fall.
Robert Myers apparently submitted his nominating petitions with the Van Wert County Board of Elections just before last Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The board’s website said his petitions are pending.
If the petitions are valid, Myers will join a field that includes incumbent Ken Markward and two other challengers, Linda-Agler Evans and Fredrick Fisher.
