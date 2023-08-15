Helen Kathryn Kiehl

Helen Kathryn Kiehl, 91, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, August 12, 2023, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

She was born on November 6, 1931, in Van Wert County the daughter of Alfred and Marie (Young) Miller, who both preceded her in death. She married Gerald Kiehl August 26, 1950, and he preceded her death in September, 2000.

Family survivors include her three daughters, Betty Kiehl of San Diego, California, Gloria (Brad) Baxter of Convoy, and Yvonne (Ron) Fortkamp of Lima; a son, Ted (Patty) Kiehl of Van Wert; seven grandchildren; Chad (Mandy) Webster, Carey (Gail) Webster, Ashley (Zach) Baxter-Kirsch, Kelsey (Tom) Andrews, Megan (Nathan) Beron, Darcy (Annette) Baxter, and Gretchen (Brandon) Ra, and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Richard James Miller; two sisters, Florence Fortman and Erma Urick, and a son-in-law Ron Fortkamp.

Over the years, Helen had worked at the Jack & Jill store in Van Wert, Fisher Big Wheel, and as an Avon representative. After retiring, her hands were busy crocheting afghans for family, friends, and non-profit organizations. She was a member of St. Paul’s Church in Harrison Township where she taught Sunday School for many years and had served as president of the Women’s Guild. She had also served on the Board of the Y.W.C.A. and president of Church Women United where she ran their Clothing Exchange.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 26, at St. Paul’s Church in Harrison Township with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Interment will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m., Friday, August 25, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Church or Wren’s Historical Society.